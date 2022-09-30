The Rolling Stoves to sling burgers at new home in D13 pub

Another spot where you can get farm to table burgers.

After many months of teasing, The Rolling Stoves have finally revealed its new home in D13. While they will continue slinging burgers at The Pillar bar on Westmoreland Street, they now have a second home on Dublin's northside, at The Racecourse Inn in Baldoyle.

The Rolling Stoves haven't given us an exact date as to when they launch at the D13 pub, however, we know it will be sometime in October. So it'll only be a matter of weeks, if not days.

This burger spot specialises in smash burgers, the trendiest and in my opinion tastiest burgers you can make. They also do tenders and "scarleh for yer ma" sauces, which includes a range of interesting flavours like raspberry chipotle, mango pineapple hot sauce, and whiskey hot sauce.

Needless to say, The Racecourse Inn is going to be a new hot spot for unreal burgers as soon as The Rolling Stoves launch there.

Header images via Instagram/therollingstoves_ & theracecourse

