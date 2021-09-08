There's a brand new bubble tea shop coming to Temple Bar

By Katy Thornton

September 8, 2021 at 10:20am

There's a brand new bubble tea shop coming to Temple Bar

And that's the (bubble) tea

Temple Bar welcomes a new bubble tea restaurant Charap Bubble Tea & Cravings this Saturday 11th September. The shop is Filipino owned and located on Anglesea Street. The flavours and colours look insane and we are just bubbling with excitement.

They have a wide ranging menu that you can check out below. Charap does a range of flavours including almond, brown sugar, lychee, as well as premium tea like Hokkaido butterscotch and lotus biscoff. They also accommodate people who don't take dairy with oat milk which is a huge bonus.

What flavour are you going to try first?

Header image via Instagram/charapbubbletea

READ ON: 5 places to get a delicious almond croissant in Dublin

