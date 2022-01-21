There's a new Italian coming to South William Street this weekend

Just in time for hospitality restrictions easing, a new Italian called Alfieri has opened up within Mercado 52 on South William Street.

January has been long and boring, as it is most years, but even more so given current hospitality restrictions. Now restrictions are on the way out, it's time to throw yourself back into eating out and making up for lost time. Everyone is planning where they want to go, what they want to eat, and we think you should put Alfieri, Dublin's newest Italian, on your to-try list.

Alfieri opens today, the 21st January, and it's hidden inside Mercado52 on South William Street. They cover all your fave Italian basics; pasta, vino, pizza, and antipasti of course. The venue looks stunning as well based on the images on their Instagram.

Alfieri first started teasing their arrival in November, and we're so glad launch day is finally here. The few sneak peeks that they've uploaded to the gram have us craving pizza big time.

You can email Alfieri to book a table, or reserve one through this link HERE.

Header image via Instagram/alfieri.mercado52

