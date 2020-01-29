There's a new spot to get your Afternoon Tea fix in Rathmines

Tea party time.

Neighbourhood bistro Peperina has gotten a swanky new revamp, unveiling a new interior and menu to go along with it.

Opened back in 2012, owners have given the popular brunch haunt a facelift. Investing €70k in the refurb - it now features luxurious banquette seating, stylish texture wallpaper and an expanded patisserie counter and kitchen area.

And for the real showstopper (I think I've been binge-watching too much Great British Bake Off) - their new Afternoon Tea offering.

The Lovin offices are in Rathmines so this could be dangerous...

Available from 2pm to 5pm daily, theirs comes bearing savoury sandwiches, mini scones, a selection of dainty cakes, a mini smoothie and a glass of prosecco. Miniature food is a novelty we'll never tire of.

Speaking of the new upgrade, owner Evan McAullife said:

"Peperina needed a refresh but it was so important to maintain the warm and cosy atmosphere which is a trademark of our neighbourhood bistro."

Chef Diego Cabrera has also added more Argentinian dishes to the daily lunch and dinner specials, along with a few healthy options for good measure. Think everything from omelettes to burgers, salads, smoothies and overnight oats. As well as an extended cake, pastry and patisserie line-up to choose from.

Saying that their influences are "mainly traditional comfort food", they're giving the people what they want.

Open for breakfast and lunch Monday to Friday with dinner served Thursday to Saturday and brunch at the weekend as well.

