Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

There's a new spot to get your Afternoon Tea fix in Rathmines

By Sarah Finnan

January 29, 2020 at 12:58pm

Share:

Tea party time.

Neighbourhood bistro Peperina has gotten a swanky new revamp, unveiling a new interior and menu to go along with it.

Peperina

Peperina

Opened back in 2012, owners have given the popular brunch haunt a facelift. Investing €70k in the refurb - it now features luxurious banquette seating, stylish texture wallpaper and an expanded patisserie counter and kitchen area.

And for the real showstopper (I think I've been binge-watching too much Great British Bake Off) - their new Afternoon Tea offering.

Peperina

The Lovin offices are in Rathmines so this could be dangerous...

Available from 2pm to 5pm daily, theirs comes bearing savoury sandwiches, mini scones, a selection of dainty cakes, a mini smoothie and a glass of prosecco. Miniature food is a novelty we'll never tire of.

Speaking of the new upgrade, owner Evan McAullife said:

"Peperina needed a refresh but it was so important to maintain the warm and cosy atmosphere which is a trademark of our neighbourhood bistro."

Peperina new menu

Peperina new menu

Chef Diego Cabrera has also added more Argentinian dishes to the daily lunch and dinner specials, along with a few healthy options for good measure. Think everything from omelettes to burgers, salads, smoothies and overnight oats. As well as an extended cake, pastry and patisserie line-up to choose from.

Saying that their influences are "mainly traditional comfort food", they're giving the people what they want.

Open for breakfast and lunch Monday to Friday with dinner served Thursday to Saturday and brunch at the weekend as well.

READ NEXT:

Share:

Latest articles

The Camden is hosting a class event for the Guinness Six Nations on Saturday and it's free

Liverpool legend gives shout out to 'proper Dublin pub' and everyone's in agreement

Wine & Cheese - Eatyard to launch monthly tasting club starting next month

Rathfarnham Penneys will close for good next week

You may also love

The Fat Fox reveal brand-new brick and mortar location

Baggot Street has a brand new wine bar opening today

Cabra has a new Italian joint serving up pizza, pasta and gelato

Volpe Nera is Blackrock’s latest foodie spot

Latest podcast

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.

I'd like to receive news and exclusive offers from Lovin Dublin including competitions, products, commercial partners and activities. By submitting this form you agree to our T&Cs and our privacy policy