This new South William Street restaurant is serving straight up vibes

Pink is the new black, right?

There's nothing that quite excites us more than new restaurant openings, especially when they're incredibly aesthetic. Pink restaurant opened at the weekend after teasing for a month, and it is exactly as you'd expect. Really, really pink.

The menu for this restaurant is gorgeous. They do a poké bowl, crispy halloumi (drooling), and a wagyu beef burger. They even have a bacon cinnabon served with bourbon ice cream in their main courses - dessert for dinner? Why not!

Pink is open for afternoon tea on Saturdays and Sundays 12-3:30, for lunch and brunch 12-4, and for dinner Wednesday to Sunday from 5-10. You can check out the rest of their menu on their story highlight. And when you decide to go, make sure to have your phones at the ready for some vibey Instagram content.

Header image via Instagram/pinkrestaurant_ie

READ ON: Looking for love after lockdown?