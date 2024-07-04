Search icon

Good News

04th Jul 2024

Throwing Shapes, a first-of-it’s-kind ceramic studio has just opened in Dublin

Emily Mullen

The perfect new spot to head to if you’re looking to flex your creative muscles ⁠

As anyone who has tried to pursue pottery as a hobby will tell you, there are ample courses for beginners but virtually none for advanced or experienced potters in this city. Those with a bit of experience on the wheel are invariably forced to down their sponges, when they progress past the basics, as there aren’t studio spaces available for them to pursue further. The advanced classes available are competitive or prohibitively expensive, so much so you are probably better off buying your own wheel and figuring out access to a kiln off your own bat.

Luckily for us a new community studio catering to all levels has opened up in Dublin 8’s Mill Street (near the Teelings Whiskey Distillery). They’ve classes for every skill level – even if your last encounter with clay was playing with some mala in school⁠, plus membership, private lessons and events. It’s a state-of-the-art open-access studio that is the first of its kind in Ireland. They describe their monthly membership which costs €200 as a gym where “members can come and flex their pottery muscles at a time that suits them.” The membership includes access to studio facilities, equipment, glazes and your own private shelf (Which any potter will tell you is a hot commodity). They also offer classes catering to total newbies to pottery pros, from 3-hour taster classes to 5-week courses.

A welcome addition to the Dublin city ceramics space, more of this pls! You can find Throwing Shapes in Mill Street, Dublin 8, for more info head over to their Instagram.

Have we missed something? Give us a shout on [email protected]

READ ON: Dublin gallery to take up short-term residence at Dublin Port Company’s Pumphouse

Topics:

dublin pottery studio,pottery classes dublin,throwing shapes

RELATED ARTICLES

Arran Street East have a pottery workshop on this weekend

arran street east

Arran Street East have a pottery workshop on this weekend

By Fiona Frawley

MORE FROM Lovin Dublin

Contactless payments one tap closer as NTA selects company to implement

NTA

Contactless payments one tap closer as NTA selects company to implement

By lovindublin

Dublin gallery to take up short-term residence at Dublin Port Company’s Pumphouse

Dublin Port Company

Dublin gallery to take up short-term residence at Dublin Port Company’s Pumphouse

By lovindublin

Assessment work is underway ahead of giving Poolbeg Towers a lick of paint

Assessment work is underway ahead of giving Poolbeg Towers a lick of paint

By lovindublin

Irish charity launches rescue dog yoga event in response to the controversial Puppy Yoga exposé

Dogs

Irish charity launches rescue dog yoga event in response to the controversial Puppy Yoga exposé

By lovindublin

Popular bakery offering 50c off loaves of bread if you bring a reusable bread bag

bakery dublin

Popular bakery offering 50c off loaves of bread if you bring a reusable bread bag

By Lynda Keogh

WATCH: Trinity College congratulates ‘Trinity Fox’ on birth of her five cubs

WATCH: Trinity College congratulates ‘Trinity Fox’ on birth of her five cubs

By James Fenton

2 openers and 1 high-profile supper club to be aware of in Dublin this week

2 openers and 1 high-profile supper club to be aware of in Dublin this week

By lovindublin

5 ways to celebrate Bastille Day in Dublin this year

5 ways to celebrate Bastille Day in Dublin this year

By lovindublin

Kate Bush fans to recreate Wuthering Heights dance in Dublin this month

kate bush wuthering heights event

Kate Bush fans to recreate Wuthering Heights dance in Dublin this month

By lovindublin

Simon Cowell wants to team up with Louis Walsh to find next boyband in Dublin

Simon Cowell wants to team up with Louis Walsh to find next boyband in Dublin

By lovindublin

“You have to have a passion for it” – Smokin Bones’ Jason Nettleton on making it in hospitality

“You have to have a passion for it” – Smokin Bones’ Jason Nettleton on making it in hospitality

By Sarah McKenna

Contactless payments one tap closer as NTA selects company to implement

NTA

Contactless payments one tap closer as NTA selects company to implement

By lovindublin

MORE FROM Lovin Dublin

Dublin gallery to take up short-term residence at Dublin Port Company’s Pumphouse

Dublin Port Company

Dublin gallery to take up short-term residence at Dublin Port Company’s Pumphouse

By lovindublin

Plans to widen the East Link and add in a second bridge for walkers and cyclists afoot

east link

Plans to widen the East Link and add in a second bridge for walkers and cyclists afoot

By lovindublin

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce got the nod from Shay and got into the Hacienda Bar

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce got the nod from Shay and got into the Hacienda Bar

By lovindublin

23 of the best date ideas in Dublin

date dublin

23 of the best date ideas in Dublin

By lovindublin

Duggan family set their entrepreneurial sights on Bray’s main street eyesore

bray

Duggan family set their entrepreneurial sights on Bray’s main street eyesore

By lovindublin

The 16 best free things to do in Dublin right now

The 16 best free things to do in Dublin right now

By lovindublin

Load more stories