Vegan Sandwich Co to open new permanent location 

Finding hearty vegan sambos can be challenging enough. Spotting a gap in the market, the guys at Vegan Sandwich Co knew they had found their niche and have been capitalising on our love of the lunchtime favourite for one whole year now. Pretty impressive considering they've managed to make it out the other end considering all that 2020 has thrown at them.

Operating a pop-up collection and delivery service over the past few months, the team have been flat out keeping the good people of Dublin fed and happy. Calling time on the pop-up, it has since been revealed that owner Sam has big plans - revealing that he'll be opening a new brick and mortar location out in Smithfield.

Eager to share the good news, he took to social media to say:

'I said we’d be back soon.

I’m so excited to FINALLY be able to reveal that we are going to be opening a permanent sandwich shop in our home of Smithfield. It’s been an honour to build our business on N King Street and I‘m so buzzed to be putting down permanent roots in the community just around the corner on Queen Street.

We have a lot to do before we get open but I’m so excited to share with you all the new details, menu items and branding that we’ve been working so hard on. More details will be coming over the next few weeks but for now can u all join me in one collective scream (aaaaaaaaahhhhh).'

Definitely screaming with you Sam, we're absolutely buzzing at this news.

