'We are growing' Swords cupcake business opens new cake café

"If the last two years have taught us anything, it’s to seize every opportunity that presents our way."

Good news for Swords locals (and cupcake lovers), there's a new cake café in town. Pink haven Cupcakes and Counting has just opened their first cake café, three years after the business first launched. In a candid Instagram post, Cupcakes and Counting took us through their journey, from what started as a wedding cake business in July 2019, to branching into a café in August 2022.

While they struggled alongside other small business during the pandemic, Cupcakes and Counting scaled back, offering online courses as well as focusing on smaller treats again. According to their post, customers would often enquire on whether they also served coffee.

And now they finally do. Cupcake and Counting Café launched on Monday 1st August over the banker. They stated that, "a coffee shop has always been in the books but we didn't think it would materialise." Now the business serves 3fe coffee as well as their "delectable treats" ideal for a day where you just need some comfort food and caffeine.

And if you're interested in ordering cupcakes or a wedding cake, you can check out their website HERE.

We're very jealous of Swords and their brand new cake café, so much so that we may just have to make a trip out there ourselves. You can find Cupcakes and Counting at River Mall in Swords, and they open until 5pm every day.

