11 Places In Dublin Open For Food And Drinks During The Storm Today

We're now into our third snow day, and what started out as a very exciting few days has now turned into a severe case of cabin fever.

Let's face is, there's only so many times you can listen to your mother yapping on about how long it's going to take to shovel the snow from around the car.

So for anyone who just can't hack the company of their family any longer, or simple needs a bit of grub or a pint, here are a few places that are open for the day.

Rosa Madre, Temple Bar

Dillinger's, Ranelagh

Riba, Stillorgan 

Brickyard Gastropub, Dundrum

Hey Donna, Rathmines 

The Dean & Sophie's, Harcourt Street

Rustic by Dylan McGrath, Georges Street

Siam Thai, Malahide

Brasserie Sixty6, South Great Georges Street

Cleaver East, Temple Bar

Gourmet Food Parlour, various locations 

WATCH: Crazy Footage Of DART Line Being Washed Up Dashes Any Hopes Of Transport Returning Soon
