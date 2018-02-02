11 Places In Dublin Open For Food And Drinks During The Storm Today
We're now into our third snow day, and what started out as a very exciting few days has now turned into a severe case of cabin fever.
Let's face is, there's only so many times you can listen to your mother yapping on about how long it's going to take to shovel the snow from around the car.
So for anyone who just can't hack the company of their family any longer, or simple needs a bit of grub or a pint, here are a few places that are open for the day.
Rosa Madre, Temple Bar
Just to let you know ... we are open today as usual! For booking call 015511206 pic.twitter.com/JTrUE07GMW— Rosa Madre (@rosamadredublin) March 2, 2018
Dillinger's, Ranelagh
Your favourite neighborhood restaurant will be OPEN tonight (in case you ran out of bread 😜)! Our staff live locally and are happy to be in today- thank you guys!! See you later. #TheBeastFromTheEast #Snopen pic.twitter.com/raQ7kOhPKl— Dillinger's (@DillingersD) March 2, 2018
Riba, Stillorgan
If you’re up to venturing out tonight @RibaStillorgan are doing 30% off food. Book online and put ‘snowdeal0318’ in the comments... #dublin #dublinrestaurants #beastfromtheeast #openforbusiness @adriancummins pic.twitter.com/bRgZzLJsgN— All The Food (@allthefood_) March 2, 2018
Brickyard Gastropub, Dundrum
Big shout out to all the customers who chose to spend their evening with us yesterday. Banter was mighty. We’re open again today from 12 for lunch, dinner and pints. pic.twitter.com/KLp8umrtGT— Brickyard Gastropub (@brickyard_d16) March 2, 2018
Hey Donna, Rathmines
The Dean & Sophie's, Harcourt Street
Nothing stops us getting our Friday fix! The Dean and @sophiesdublin are still open for all guests and stranded city folk! Warm coffee and a hot bite to eat. #thedean— The Dean Dublin (@dean_dublin) March 2, 2018
Rustic by Dylan McGrath, Georges Street
We are OPEN today!— Rustic by Dylan (@rusticdublin) March 2, 2018
Join us for dinner in warm and cozy surroundings.
To book call 01 7079596
Walk-in's always welcome!#snowmaggedon #stormemma #snowday #thebeastfromtheeast #dublin #dinner pic.twitter.com/6SiZI1sN1C
Siam Thai, Malahide
Brasserie Sixty6, South Great Georges Street
Join us for some hearty, comfort food today.— Brasserie Sixty6 (@brasseriesixty6) March 2, 2018
Our dinner is served from 4 pm
Check our menu here: https://t.co/nfEIgwpZTG#beastfrotheeast #snowmaggedon #TheBeastFromTheEast #snow #dublin #dinner pic.twitter.com/G78E2b8Dxx
Cleaver East, Temple Bar
We are open today along with @bonappmalahide @BeefandLobster and @oconnellsresto #supportlocal and stay safe ❄️☃️#beastfromtheeast #stormemma #lovindublin #foodienews #foodiechats pic.twitter.com/uOM0bHmpJu— Cleaver East (@CleaverEast) March 2, 2018
Gourmet Food Parlour, various locations
