3,000 Free Donuts Will Be Given Out Across Dublin Tomorrow
The donut trend is still very much alive and kicking.
Tomorrow, 29 May, Off Beat Donut company will be celebrating three years in Business and will be giving away 3,000 free donuts as a result.
Who doesn’t love free food?
WE ARE TURNING 3!! 🎉🎉 It’s our 3rd birthday this Wednesday May 29th! 🥳🎈 To celebrate, we are giving away 3,000 FREE pink birthday donuts!! 🍩 Come in & say ‘HAPPY BIRTHDAY’ to us in any of our stores (excl. Fresh and Cloud 9) to get a free pink birthday donut!! Make sure to come in early before they’re all gone 🍩🥳🎉✨🎁🎈 #offbeatdonuts #donuts #happybirthday #dublin #ireland
To bag yourself a free treat call into any Off Beat Store and say “Happy Birthday!”
Easy peasy!
The only stores not participating are Grand Canal, Fresh on Camden Street and Cloud 9.
See you there!