3,000 Free Donuts Will Be Given Out Across Dublin Tomorrow

The donut trend is still very much alive and kicking.

Tomorrow, 29 May, Off Beat Donut company will be celebrating three years in Business and will be giving away 3,000 free donuts as a result.

Who doesn’t love free food?

To bag yourself a free treat call into any Off Beat Store and say “Happy Birthday!”

Easy peasy!

The only stores not participating are Grand Canal, Fresh on Camden Street and Cloud 9.

See you there!