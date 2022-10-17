500 new homes to be built on Liberties site at Dublin 8

Apartments as high as 12 storeys will be built on the Digital Hub Campus.

According to a draft master plan to be published by the Land Development Agency, more than 500 homes are expected to be built on the Digital Hub Campus off Thomas Street at Dublin 8.

The Irish Times reports:

"The redevelopment of the 3.72-hectare site off Thomas Street in the Liberties will involve the construction of new affordable and social apartments in blocks up to 12 storeys high, as well as the renovation and reuse of several protected and historic buildings."

The Digital Hub Campus was officially closed in April 2021, however, the DHDA did agree to offer new leases to new and existing companies until 2025. The apartments would begin construction following this.

According to The Irish Times:

"The development, which the LDA is calling Pear Tree Crossing in reference to a tree on the site said to be the oldest fruit-bearing tree in Ireland, includes some 550 homes. Most of the housing will be in new apartment blocks, with a smaller number of homes in the upper floors of existing historic buildings, including some fronting on to Thomas Street."

The land is set to be divided into four plots; the Watling plot, the St Patrick’s Tower plot, the Vathouse 7 plot and the School Street plot. The Watling plot is set to have 110 homes, the St Patrick's Tower plot is likely to only have about 60, with any building being a maximum height of eight storeys. The Vathouse 7 plot has been designated to have 190 homes, while the School Street plot will have "190 apartments, in blocks from four to 12 storeys."

You can read more info HERE.

Header image via The Pear Crossing website

