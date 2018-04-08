News

56 People Were Evacuated From An Apartment Fire On The Northside Last Night

Dublin Fire Brigade has given a fire safety reminder to the public...

Screen Shot 2018 04 08 At 13 21 38

Dublin Fire Brigade has stated that 56 people were evacuated from a residential building on the North Circular Road last night. 

Posting pictures on Twitter, DFB said that the fire alarm was silenced after the blaze broke out and reminded people to always react if they hear an alarm. 

Firefighters from Phibsboro and Tara Street stations attended the scene.

