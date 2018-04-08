56 People Were Evacuated From An Apartment Fire On The Northside Last Night

Dublin Fire Brigade has given a fire safety reminder to the public...

Dublin Fire Brigade has stated that 56 people were evacuated from a residential building on the North Circular Road last night.

Posting pictures on Twitter, DFB said that the fire alarm was silenced after the blaze broke out and reminded people to always react if they hear an alarm.

Overnight Phibsborough & Tara St stns attended a flat fire off the NCR. 56 people evacuated in total, unfortunately the fire alarm was silenced before our arrival, 20 people were sill inside. Always react if you hear a fire alarm, never ignore it #Dublin #fire #FireSafety pic.twitter.com/4eO2lVoMNT — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) April 8, 2018

Firefighters from Phibsboro and Tara Street stations attended the scene.

