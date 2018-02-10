A Baby Girl Has Reportedly Been Found Dead In Dublin

The discovery was made at about 4pm

A baby girl has reportedly been found dead at a house in Dublin.

The discovery was made in Shankhill at about 4pm, according to Dublin Live.

The child is thought to be four or five years old.

Gardai are on the scene.

Breaking: reports of a young girl being found dead at a house in South Dublin. — Emma McMenamy (@emmamcm) February 10, 2018

