A Book Of Condolence For Brendan Grace Is Opening In Town Today

Following news that comedian Brendan Grace has passed away at the age of 68, Dublin City Council has confirmed that a book of condolence will open in the city today.

Lord Mayor Paul McAuliffe is inviting people to sign the book from 12pm until 5pm today and again from 10am until 5pm tomorrow.

Tributes have been pouring in for the legendary comedian since the news broke today. Brendan Grace was raisied in the Liberties area of Dublin before going on to become one of Ireland’s best-known entertainers, fondly remembered for his Bottler schoolboy character as well as his role as Fintan Stack in Father Ted.

