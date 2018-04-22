News

A Busy Road Near Dublin Airport Will Be Closed Early This Week

Know anyone whose commute will be affected?

Busy Road Blur

Two busy Dublin roads are set to restrict the movement of traffic from the beginning of this week to facilitate works.

The first road to be affected is R132 Northbound between the Dublin Airport Roundabout and Corballis Road, which will be closed from 9.30pm-4.30am on Monday, April  23 and Tuesday, April 24.

The second road will not be fully closed, but traffic restrictions will be in effect overnight as roadworks take place Carrickhill Road in Portmarnock from Monday, April 23-Friday, April 27.

road closed Dublin Airport
