A Car Was Stolen In Dublin This Morning While A Child Was In The Back Seat

No arrests have been made so far

Garda

A car was stolen in the Baldoyle area of Dublin this morning while a young child was sitting in the back seat. 

The infant escaped without injury after the vehicle was taken from Park Vale at around 7.30am. 

The car was found in Clongriffin 45 minutes later. 

No arrests have been made so far, and Gardai in Raheny are appealing for anyone with information to contact them on 01 6664300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

