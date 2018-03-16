News

A Dublin Mother Phoned The Gardai After Finding Cannabis In Her Son's Wardrobe

He received a suspended sentence

Shutterstock 446462419

A mother who phoned a garda when she discovered €19,000 worth of cannabis in her son's wardrobe has been called a “woman of courage and principle” by the judge overseeing the case. 

The Journal reports that 20-year-old Dayo Awosanya’s mother phoned the police when found the cannabis after noticing a smell coming from a rucksack. The garda told the court that it was the first time he had heard of a drugs bust under these circumstances. 

Awosanya, a bioscience student from Tyrrelstown, Dublin, pleaded guilty to possessing the cannabis herb and said that he had been holding it for a friend and was not aware of the drug's true value. 

Awosanya said he had been spending €50 a week on the drug for personal use after he began to use it recreationally to deal with his mother's cancer diagnosis and he was remorseful for getting himself into a "stupid mess".

The judge took into consideration Awosanya’s clean record, early plea, good career prospects and the fact that he full co-operated with the case and gave him a three-year suspended sentence.

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Written By

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group, Sarah is obsessed with food and travel.She's also never come into the office without winged eyeliner. Seriously, not even once.Email: sarahc@lovin.com. Social: @sazzyclay

