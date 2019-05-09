An Italian Fusion Festival will be taking place this Summer.

The festival will take place on the 13th of July in the Bellobar in Portobello Harbour at 7 pm.

The festival is organised by Radio Dublino, who promotes cultural exchanges between Italy and Ireland through bands based in Ireland whose music is the result of collaborations between Irish and Italian musicians.

This year’s festival is dedicated to Jazz, where music will be accompanied by videos, poetry reading and a glass of prosecco included in the ticket.

Tickets start at €15 and can be bought here.