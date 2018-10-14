News

A Man Was Filmed Narrowly Escaping A Collision After Running Between A Bus And Truck On The Quays

The footage has been viewed 5,000 times...

A video has emerged online of a man narrowly escaping being knocked down by running out in between a bus and a truck near the Hapenny Bridge on Dublin's Quays.

The footage was captured by YouTuber Trucker Ned Kelly, who posted the clip on his account along with the caption 'So far this year 2018, 31 pedestrians have been killed on Irish roads. This idiot was looking to be number 32.'

The clip, titled 'Death Wish in Dublin' has been viewed over 5,000 times and can be seen below. Some of the comments underneath the video included the man being branded 'an absolute clown' and 'a tool'.

James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

