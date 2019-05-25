A Petition Has Been Created To Save The Bernard Shaw Beer Garden

د . إAEDSRر . س

There’s nothing quite like The Shaw in Dublin.

It’s a hipster haven, a cultural nook and a deadly buzz. I’ve never had a bad night there.

The highlight for Dublin locals has always been the large beer garden at the back that opens out to a plethora of seats, benches, graffitied walls and of course, the iconic Big Blue Bus.

A recent criticism apparently over noise complaints from local residents has lead to The Shaw running into a spot of bother.

The popular Richmond Street haunt has been refused planning permission to keep the area open, The Times reported.

It has been found to be ‘inconsistent with the emerging pattern of development in the vicinity’ with shops, offices, a restaurant and a cinema planned for the area behind the pub.

Eatyard will not be impacted by the decision.

Dublin locals and Shaw goers are devastated at the news so a petition has been set up to appeal this.

The petition currently has over 4,000 signatures and hopes to hit 5,000 by the end of the day.

Dubliners took to Twitter today to encourage their fellow Shaw fans to sign.

We’d be devo to see this popular Bodytonic beer garden taken from the Dublin nightlife scene.

To sign the petition, click here. 

