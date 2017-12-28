News

A Plane Flying From Dublin Airport Has Just Made An Emergency Landing

A fire indication caused the crew to shut down an engine

Aer Lingus

A plane that originated in Dublin Airport declared an emergency shortly after take-off due to engine failure while in the air.

Aer Lingus flight EI145 set off at 3.15pm from the capital but has since suffered severe technical difficulties. According to Airlive.net, there was a fire indication in engine #2 so the crew choose to shut down the engine.

The aircraft was forced to circle Shannon Airport for 15 minutes in an effort to burn off fuel before making an emergency landing.

Smoke was reported to be coming from the engine on approach by the control tower, but the plane managed to land safely in Shannon Airport.

Seán Kenehan

Written By

Seán Kenehan

Seán is known for eating, drinking and writing, making him uniquely qualified to work for Lovin Dublin. Seán enjoys skipping stones wistfully, puns that'd make a dad blush, and referring to himself in the third person.

