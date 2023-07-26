Acclaimed Dublin singer-songwriter Sinéad O’Connor dies aged 56

O'Connor flew to fame with her hit single Nothing Compares 2 U in 1990

Legendary Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor has sadly passed away at the age of 56, The Irish Times has reported.

The Dublin native had a career spanning over three decades, with 10 studio albums and her single Nothing Compares 2 U was named the number one world single in 1990 by the Billboard Music Awards. Best known for her 1987 album The Lion and The Cobra which displays O'Connor's knack for tapping into folkloric Irish history and religious hypocrisies with her swooping vocals.

Earlier this year she was presented with the inaugural award for Classic Irish Album at the RTÉ Choice Music Awards, receiving a standing ovation as she dedicated the award to "each and every member of Ireland’s refugee community."

Sinéad is survived by her three children. Her son Shane sadly died last year at the age of 17.

The singer's cause of death is yet to be revealed.

