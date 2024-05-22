Search icon

22nd May 2024

Aer Lingus to launch new direct route from Dublin to Las Vegas in a matter of months

lovindublin

Viva Aer Lingus.

Aer Lingus has announced the commencement of inaugural direct flights from Dublin to the “sports and entertainment capital of the world” – Las Vegas.

Launching on Friday, 25 October – just ahead of the October midterm break – the airline will operate flights to Sin City three times per week on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, on a widebody Airbus A330-300.

This will last up until 29 April 2025, taking in next Easter mid-term break.

Calling the establishment of the new route “a significant moment” for the airline, Aer Lingus has said it is bringing the iconic US destination to Irish customers “seeking an escape from the winter sun”.

aer lingus las vegas

Aer Lingus announce new direct route from Dublin to huge US city

“As a premier North America winter sun and leisure destination, Las Vegas offers an escape from the autumn chill, and is renowned for its spectacular shows, electrifying concerts, thrilling sport events including the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix, and breathtaking natural attractions like the majestic Grand Canyon, it added in a statement.

“The Las Vegas entertainment scene is legendary as made famous by Elvis Presley’s legacy; from Garth Brooks and Adele to Cirque du Soleil and Jersey Boys, winter entertainment in Las Vegas couldn’t be hotter.

“So, whether you are a sports enthusiast, entertainment aficionado, or nature lover, Aer Lingus makes it easier than ever to discover the excitement that awaits in Las Vegas.”

Steve Hill, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, said he “couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome Aer Lingus to Las Vegas for the very first time”.

“In 2023, our city welcomed more than 52,000 visitors from Ireland, and this direct, nonstop service from Dublin will undoubtedly be motivation for Irish travellers and visitors throughout Europe to discover everything Las Vegas has to offer,” he added.

Tickets for Aer Lingus’ Dublin to Las Vegas flights are on sale now, with flights starting from €499 return including taxes and charges.

For more information and to book, visit Aer Lingus’ website right here.

This article was written by Stephen Porzio and originally appeared on Joe.ie.

Topics:

aer lingus,Dublin,Dublin Airport

