All Ireland Finals could see 25,000 attendees at Croke Park in August

Up to 25,000 people could attend the All-Ireland Finals in Croke Park in August as the Government gets set to outline the further easing of restrictions this summer.

It had been reported that up to 5,000 spectators could attend events at large stadia such as Croke Park from August 2 but RTÉ's Des Cahill has now stated that this number could rise to 25,000.

Taking to Twitter this morning, he posted: 'I understand attendances at big sporting events later this summer could be significantly higher than previously predicted. The Cabinet will consider an attendance of 10,000 at the Leinster Hurling Final in mid-July, and over 25,000 at the All-Ireland Finals in August.'

The men's All-Ireland finals are set to take place on August 22 and 29 in hurling and football respectively. The Ladies Football Final is due on September 5.

Rules on sporting attendances, as well as details on pubs, weddings and international travel are expected to be announced by Government later today.