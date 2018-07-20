An Array Of Music Stars Have Been Confirmed To Perform For The Pope At Croke Park

The visit of Pope Francis to Dublin is getting closer and final preparations are being put in place ahead of the event.

As part of the trip, His Holiness will attend the World Meeting Of Families at Croke Park on Saturday August 25 and all the stops are being pulled out for entertainment on the day.

According to the Irish Independent, Daniel O'Donnell and Nathan Carter will be performing in front of the Pontiff and families from an expected 116 countries who will be attending the event.

As well as that, iconic Irish dance production Riverdance will take to the stage along with Dana Masters, Celine Byrne, The Begley Family, the Holy Family Deaf Choir & Deaftones, Paddy Moloney, The Priests, Bridgie and Missy Collins and Moya Brennan.

Message from @iamNATHANCARTER about the #Wmof2018 #festivaloffamilies which he will be part of on 25 August pic.twitter.com/8T0Lo6thEw — WMOF2018 (@WMOF2018) July 19, 2018

He certainly won't be bored anyway. The World Meeting Of Families is just one commitment the Pope has made for his visit with a trip to Knock and mass at the Phoenix Park also on his itinerary.

