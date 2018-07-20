News

An Array Of Music Stars Have Been Confirmed To Perform For The Pope At Croke Park

No stone left unturned...

Screen Shot 2018 07 20 At 09 38 22

The visit of Pope Francis to Dublin is getting closer and final preparations are being put in place ahead of the event.

As part of the trip, His Holiness will attend the World Meeting Of Families at Croke Park on Saturday August 25 and all the stops are being pulled out for entertainment on the day.

According to the Irish Independent, Daniel O'Donnell and Nathan Carter will be performing in front of the Pontiff and families from an expected 116 countries who will be attending the event.

As well as that, iconic Irish dance production Riverdance will take to the stage along with Dana Masters, Celine Byrne, The Begley Family, the Holy Family Deaf Choir & Deaftones, Paddy Moloney, The Priests, Bridgie and Missy Collins and Moya Brennan.

He certainly won't be bored anyway. The World Meeting Of Families is just one commitment the Pope has made for his visit with a trip to Knock and mass at the Phoenix Park also on his itinerary.

READ NEXT: PICS: Blake Lively Is Back In Dublin Filming And Looks Unrecognisable

Meghan Markle gets political about Repeal the Eighth... Here's where it gets interesting. Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here

James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

Comments

News

Read More in News
An Array Of Music Stars Have Been Confirmed To Perform For The Pope At Croke Park
An Array Of Music Stars Have Been Confirmed To Perform For The Pope At Croke Park
Looted Lidl In Tallaght Given Reopening Date And Will Be Bigger Than Before
Looted Lidl In Tallaght Given Reopening Date And Will Be Bigger Than Before
Flight To Dublin Forced To Make Emergency Landing At Shannon Airport
Flight To Dublin Forced To Make Emergency Landing At Shannon Airport
Footage Emerges From High-Speed Car Chase In Dublin On Wednesday
Footage Emerges From High-Speed Car Chase In Dublin On Wednesday
One In 10 Dublin Bus Services Won't Travel Direct To City Under New Plan
One In 10 Dublin Bus Services Won't Travel Direct To City Under New Plan
PICS: Famous Dublin Nightclub Being Torn Down To Build "Soulless, Profit-Forward Hotel"
PICS: Famous Dublin Nightclub Being Torn Down To Build "Soulless, Profit-Forward Hotel"
Garda Pepper Sprayed Themselves Accidentally While After Two Dublin Men
Garda Pepper Sprayed Themselves Accidentally While After Two Dublin Men
Michael D's Most Serious Competitor Could Announce Run For Presidency Soon
Michael D's Most Serious Competitor Could Announce Run For Presidency Soon
Coppers Troll Marty Morrissey Online Following Girl's Nationwide Plea To Find Coppers Lover
Coppers Troll Marty Morrissey Online Following Girl's Nationwide Plea To Find Coppers Lover
WATCH: Is This A Dust Devil Or A Gust Of Wind In This Dublin Adventure Park?
WATCH: Is This A Dust Devil Or A Gust Of Wind In This Dublin Adventure Park?
The Disgusting Thing Dublin Bus Drivers Are Doing That You Might Not Know
The Disgusting Thing Dublin Bus Drivers Are Doing That You Might Not Know
PIC: This Popular Dublin Area Is Infested With Massive Rats
PIC: This Popular Dublin Area Is Infested With Massive Rats
Looted Lidl In Tallaght Given Reopening Date And Will Be Bigger Than Before
News

Looted Lidl In Tallaght Given Reopening Date And Will Be Bigger Than Before
PIC: Someone Has Noticed Something Unusual Happening On The Northside
Dublin

PIC: Someone Has Noticed Something Unusual Happening On The Northside
Dublin Flight To America Forced To Make Emergency U-Turn Back To Capital
Dublin

Dublin Flight To America Forced To Make Emergency U-Turn Back To Capital
Flight To Dublin Forced To Make Emergency Landing At Shannon Airport
News

Flight To Dublin Forced To Make Emergency Landing At Shannon Airport

Garda Pepper Sprayed Themselves Accidentally While After Two Dublin Men
News

Garda Pepper Sprayed Themselves Accidentally While After Two Dublin Men
Krispy Kreme Has Announced Its Blanchardstown Opening Date
Food and Drink

Krispy Kreme Has Announced Its Blanchardstown Opening Date
There's A Chicken Wing Festival Happening In Bray This Weekend
What's On

There's A Chicken Wing Festival Happening In Bray This Weekend
You Cannot Miss This Deadly Hip Hop Experience At Longitude Over The Weekend
Sponsored

You Cannot Miss This Deadly Hip Hop Experience At Longitude Over The Weekend

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group