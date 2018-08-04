Andrea Bocelli Has Been Confirmed For The Pope's Visit

It is an "honour and a privilege"

Andrea Bocelli has been confirmed to perform for Pope Francis at the World Meeting of Families this month.

The famous opera singer will join Daniel O'Donnell, the Riverdance Troupe and Nathan Carter at the event in Croke Park.

According to Independent.ie, Bocelli said that it is an "hour and privilege" to perform for the Pope.

He said: "Singing before Pope Francis is a privilege for our soul; it is an honour for what the Supreme Pontiff represents in the world.

"For the indescribable human fragility, typical of the average man such as myself, it brings me great pleasure and immense satisfaction to even have the privilege to be close to a person of such exceptional importance and grace."

Bocelli has met and performed for the Pope many times including the 2015 WMoF in Philadelphia.

He has always been vocal about his Catholic faith.

Father Timothy Bartlett, Secretary General of WMOF2018 said they were delighted to have Bocelli perform at the event.

"We are delighted to announce that Andrea Bocelli will be with us for our celebration of family life in the presence of Pope Francis.

"He will bring so much to our gathering not just because of his wonderful talent but because of his love for his faith."





READ NEXT: PIC: A Strange And Insulting RTÉ Poster Has Appeared On The Quays

The importance of Demi Lovato's honesty about addiction... Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here