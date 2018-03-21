News

This Bridal Shops Great Gesture Following Close Of Wedding World Is Going To Be A Wedding-Saver

Up to 200 brides were left without bridesmaids dresses following the sudden closure of the North Dublin shop

The run up to your wedding day can be fairly stressful, and when something as big as not having a dress for your bridesmaids to wear happens, it's pretty much as bad as it gets. 

After the sudden closure of Wedding World in Marino, up to 200 brides - who were previously planning on using the stores' dresses for their bridesmaids - were left in the lurch.

The popular Dublin bridal store recorded a message on their voicemail that stated that the store had "ceased trading" and provided a UK based number for the Dessy Group, the dress supplier, for customers with standing orders to contact.

However, an Arklow-based bridal store has now offered to help the many affected brides.

Speaking today on RTÉ Radio One's Liveline, Bernie O'Farrell of B Couture bridal boutique said that she has 100 bridesmaid dresses in her store from the Dessy Group.

Bernie said that she no longer deals with Dessy, but that she has 100 sample dresses that she was left with since she cut ties with the supplier around three years ago.

She said she would be willing to give the bridesmaids dresses away for free to any brides who have been affected by the closure of Wedding World.

"I have Dessy samples here, if anybody wants them for free they can have them."

She added: "You mightn't get two of every dress but you'd probably get three different dresses in the same colour. At least it would help some people out."

"They're probably older dresses but I think some of them are still current."

Bernie added that anyone who is interested in taking up her offer can give the boutique a call.

Shirley Donlon

Written By

Shirley Donlon

Get in touch: shirley@lovin.com

