News

Arrest Has Been Made In Notorious Alleged 'Retaliation Murder' In The Capital

It has been nearly two years since the attack.

Hutch Murder

It will be almost two years since Eddie Hutch snr, a brother of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch was shot dead in Dublin 3. 

Several sources reported at the time that the attack was a 'retaliation' for the attack at the Regency Hotel the week previous where David Byrne (34) was killed and two others injured when gunmen stormed the hotel on the Swords Road.

Almost two years to the exact date, Gardaí have stated that they have made an arrest in relation to the 'retaliation murder'. 

Gardaí confirmed on Monday that they had arrested a man on the 5th of February in connection with the murder of Edward Hutch which occurred on the 8th February 2016.

The man in question was brought to Mountjoy Garda Station where he was subsequently detained under Section 50 Criminal Justice Act, 2007 as amended. He can be held for a total period of up to 7 days.

READ NEXT: A 14-Year-Old Boy Was Seriously Injured In A Hit-And-Run Last Night

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

News

Read More in News
Arrest Has Been Made In Notorious Alleged 'Retaliation Murder' In The Capital
Arrest Has Been Made In Notorious Alleged 'Retaliation Murder' In The Capital
A Councillor Wants To Bring In A Dublinbikes Style Scheme - For The Elderly
A Councillor Wants To Bring In A Dublinbikes Style Scheme - For The Elderly
A 14-Year-Old Boy Was Seriously Injured In A Hit-And-Run Last Night
A 14-Year-Old Boy Was Seriously Injured In A Hit-And-Run Last Night
PICS: The Ghost Bike At Harold's Cross Bridge Is Finally Back Where It Belongs
PICS: The Ghost Bike At Harold's Cross Bridge Is Finally Back Where It Belongs
These Dublin Place Name Riddles Are Driving People Crazy - Can You Figure Them Out?
These Dublin Place Name Riddles Are Driving People Crazy - Can You Figure Them Out?
Gardaí Warn Public That 'Operation Ketch' Is Being Put In Place In Capital And Rest Of Country
Gardaí Warn Public That 'Operation Ketch' Is Being Put In Place In Capital And Rest Of Country
Harvey Weinstein Has Been Accused Of Sexually Assaulting A Woman In Dublin
Harvey Weinstein Has Been Accused Of Sexually Assaulting A Woman In Dublin
This Project Could FINALLY Put An End To Dublin's Traffic Gridlock Forever
This Project Could FINALLY Put An End To Dublin's Traffic Gridlock Forever
Gardai Are Investigating The Sudden Death Of A Taxi Driver In Dublin 8 Yesterday
Gardai Are Investigating The Sudden Death Of A Taxi Driver In Dublin 8 Yesterday
This Dublin Hair Salon Is Offering Free Blow Dry Service On One Condition
This Dublin Hair Salon Is Offering Free Blow Dry Service On One Condition
This Is The 5-Bed Dublin House Where 70 Tenants Once Lived
This Is The 5-Bed Dublin House Where 70 Tenants Once Lived
Famous Dublin Singer Launches Campaign Against "Barbaric Practice" In Capital
Famous Dublin Singer Launches Campaign Against "Barbaric Practice" In Capital
A Councillor Wants To Bring In A Dublinbikes Style Scheme - For The Elderly
News

A Councillor Wants To Bring In A Dublinbikes Style Scheme - For The Elderly
A 14-Year-Old Boy Was Seriously Injured In A Hit-And-Run Last Night
News

A 14-Year-Old Boy Was Seriously Injured In A Hit-And-Run Last Night
PICS: The Ghost Bike At Harold's Cross Bridge Is Finally Back Where It Belongs
News

PICS: The Ghost Bike At Harold's Cross Bridge Is Finally Back Where It Belongs
These Dublin Place Name Riddles Are Driving People Crazy - Can You Figure Them Out?
News

These Dublin Place Name Riddles Are Driving People Crazy - Can You Figure Them Out?

The Stella Cinema Is Showing A Whole Heap Of Classic Movies Throughout February
Dublin

The Stella Cinema Is Showing A Whole Heap Of Classic Movies Throughout February
Gardai Investigating Alleged Attempted Child Kidnapping In North Dublin
News

Gardai Investigating Alleged Attempted Child Kidnapping In North Dublin
Dublin Airpot Has A New Direct Flight To One Of The Most Beautiful Cities In Europe
News

Dublin Airpot Has A New Direct Flight To One Of The Most Beautiful Cities In Europe
BREAKING: Body Discovered In Burnt-Out Car At Killiney Train Station This Evening
Dublin

BREAKING: Body Discovered In Burnt-Out Car At Killiney Train Station This Evening

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin