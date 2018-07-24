PIC: Aungier Danger Has Officially Announced They Are Closing

"We're hanging up the apron".

It's a sad day for Dublin as Donut chain, Aungier Danger has announced that they will be officially closing.

The chain took to Instagram on Tuesday to say that the rumours were true and said:

"Donut lovers, we hate to be the bearer of bad tidings...but we're officially hanging up the Apron. Full statement to follow.

"We love you all."

This announcement comes two months after the chain were rumoured to be heading for liquidation after being issued a notice.

Their store on George's Street had been closed for a while and their other shop on Merrion Row shut down shortly after it was opened in late 2017.

Despite all this, founder Phil Costello told Lovin Dublin that "Aungier Danger is not going anywhere."

Aungier Danger was opened on Aungier Street in 2015 and not long after it opened, a second store down the road on George's Street was founded.



The queues outside the Merrion Row shop when it opened in October were just absolutely insane.

It's going to be sadly missed.

