Aussie Virus Will Put 'Serious Strain' On Irish Health System Says TD

The flu was responsible for hundreds of deaths in Australia

A severe strain of Australian (Aussie) flu has hit Ireland, with experts warning that the effects of illness could be fatal.

More than 170,000 cases of Aussie flu were been reported Down Under in the past three months, while incidents in Ireland have continued to increase according to recent figures from the HSE-Health Protection Surveillance Centre. 

Billy Kelliher TD, Fianna Fáil spokesperson for health, has announced that he believes the virus and its aftermath will cause a serious strain on our health system.

Kelliher has warned Minister Simon Harris to ensure that resources are in place to deal with the possible surge of inpatients to hospitals following a spike in the number of influenza cases.

The H3N2 strain has already been blamed for about 170,000 cases in Australia - more than two-and-a-half times last year's total - including hundreds of deaths.

And figures from the HSE-Health Protection Surveillance Centre show it is currently on the rise in Ireland.

Their latest report reads: "Most indicators of influenza activity in Ireland have continued to increase during week 50, 2017 (week ending 17th December 2017).

"Influenza-like illness rates are above baseline levels and influenza positivity has increased.

"Influenza A(H3N2) and B are currently co-circulating in the community. It is now recommended that antivirals be considered for the treatment and prophylaxis of influenza in at-risk groups."

Those affected are being asked to better themselves at home with plenty of rest, plenty of fluids and the use of over-the-counter remedies like paracetamol to ease symptoms.

