Azealia Banks' Startling Final Comments About 'Dublin' Are Something We're All Delighted To Hear

Don't let the big door hit you where the good lord split you on the way out, eejit

This one is some eejit.

Before last week, very few people had heard of Azealia Banks and now she's the person everyone is talking about.

Prior to January 2019, you might have remembered her from her song '212' which seems to feature the c-word at least 674 times in three minutes.

But if you hadn't came across that song, chances are you were left thinking she was a new subsidiary of AIB.

However, she royally pissed everyone in Ireland off with these horrible 'famine' comments and she's had it out for Ireland since.

She left the country - thank the lord - to play two gigs in the UK this weekend but even though she had left Ireland, it was still firmly on her mind.

On Instagram, she said that:

"UK it’s been real real f***ing cute.

"Dublin imma miss you guys, but I ain’t coming back up in that b****.

"Not after this. I’m never coming back to f****ing Dublin, hell no.



"I’m not even going to the Irish pub no more. I ain’t drinking no Guinness. Hell no."

You don't deserve our sacred Guinness, ya innocent fool.

READ NEXT:This Is The Most Clamped Area In All Of Dublin With Nearly 800 Cars Clamped Last Year In Total