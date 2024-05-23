Fans left devastated after Wild Roots 2024 cancelled

The popular Irish music festival won’t be going ahead this year despite much anticipation.

The Sligo-based music festival announced yesterday via Instagram that they have had to cancel the event this year just a week before it was set to begin.

Organisers of the Wild Roots festival, which takes place every year at Hazelwood Demesne in Sligo, took to social media on Wednesday to let people know that the beloved event won’t be taking place this summer due to “circumstances beyond [their] control”.

The festival was due to kick off next Friday, May 31 and was set to run until Monday, June 3.

The line-up for this year included a number of big Irish names, including; Damien Dempsey, Hannah Wants, Aslan, Block Rockin’ Beats, The Academic and JyellowL.

(Damien Dempsey – Getty Images)

The caption on the Instagram post read: “Dear Wildlings, it is with a heavy heart that we have to announce the cancellation of Wild Roots 2024.

“Due to circumstances beyond our control, we are unable to proceed with this year’s event.”

They continue: “Please know, we have done everything in our power to make it happen, but unfortunately, it is not possible now. To say we are heart broken is an understatement. We worked extremely hard over the last 5 years through COVID, the Cost of living crisis and many other obstacles. We created a unique independent family friendly festival in the northwest of Ireland.

“We want to thank the most creative, hardworking and dedicated team for being part of the Wild Roots family and for sticking by us against all odds through the last 5 years who helped make Wild Roots happen.

“We want to extend our deepest gratitude to each and every one of you for being part of the Wild Roots family. Your enthusiasm, support, and love for the festival means the world to us and we hope that the memories made over the last 4 years will forever be remembered.

“The refund process will start on 22nd June 2024 and we will keep you updated.”

Many have commented on the cancellation, with some expressing their sympathies with the festival organisers, while others claimed that it was a big loss to the local community.

Musician Bridin wrote: “Neil, Orla and team, you guys have created something so special and brought thousands of people together who had the best time!

“I wish people knew the amount of hard work and money and goes into a production of this size because what you have achieved is so beyond incredible! You always believed in me and gave me such amazing opportunities.

“I hope you get the support you deserve in future.”

Another commented: “Big loss to Sligo town.. unfortunate this had to happen lots of hard work and dedication put into this amazing festival.”

One other user posted: “Aw this is devastating news. Such a brilliant festival on our doorstep here in Sligo. Gutted.

“Well done to you all for trying so so hard to make it work. You had created something magical. So sorry to hear it.”

Fellow Irish music festival, Sea Sessions, also shared the post, and left their own message of support.

“Awful news coming from Sligo,” they wrote.

“We know better than anyone how challenging it it is to put on a festival or large event.

“We wish our neighbours at Wild Roots all the best and hope things work out for them in the future.”



This article was written by Ryan Price and originally appeared on Joe.ie.

