Thousands sign petition to remove bike rack installed outside busy Dublin gay bar

The petition which was started only yesterday has already garnered over 3,000 signatures.

The manager of Street 66 on Dublin's Parliament Street has started a petition to have a bike rack removed from the front of the bar, which she says was installed with no warning and no chance to appeal.

Street 66 management had previously been refused planning for an outdoor furniture license with "no reason", despite implementing a successful al fresco seating area during the push for an outdoor summer in Dublin.

Manager Siobhán and others have taken to social media to point out the timing of the bike rack being installed - less than two weeks before Dublin Pride - and the fact that there are already a number of bike racks located on the street.

Green Party Councillor Claire Byrne said of the instalment: "I love bike racks but dropping them in the loading bay is pure madness. There is no joined up thinking here. The businesses & the city deserve better".

I raised the issue of #Parliament St at our meeting today- pedestrianisation, street furniture licences & the new bike racks. I love bike racks but dropping them in the loading bay is pure madness. There is no joined up thinking here. The businesses & the city deserve better. pic.twitter.com/IN9gOgJRw9 — Cllr Claire Byrne (@CByrneGreen) June 12, 2023

Street 66 management have also expressed concerns that the bike rack could be a health and safety hazard, as it's located in a loading bay and therefore impacting delivery vehicles and passersby.

Those who have spoken out in support of Street 66 include drag queen and activist Panti, who wrote "None of this adds up. Dublin City Council isn't being upfront here".

Labour Councillor Declan Meenagh said "I am still waiting on answers.. This really is not good enough for a city recovery and for a good outdoor summer which Dublin needs".

Lovin has reached out to Dublin City Council for comment.

