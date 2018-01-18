News

There Has Been A Bomb Scare In Southside Of Dublin

Investigations are ongoing.

Gardai

Gardaí are currently investigating a bomb scare in Ballyfermot.

The bomb was left under a car at a house on Landen Road, Ballyfermot on Wednesday night shortly after 11pm.

The device was located, removed and the scene was sealed off.

A spokesperson from the Garda Press Office told Lovin Dublin that: 

"The device was first discovered at approx 11:05 on the 17th. EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) attended the scene, investigations are ongoing.

More to follow.

READ NEXT: One Of Dublin's Finest Establishments Is To Be Demolished And Replaced With 'Aparthotel'

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

News

Read More in News
There Has Been A Bomb Scare In Southside Of Dublin
There Has Been A Bomb Scare In Southside Of Dublin
Dublin Resident Who Made €175K From Social Welfare Had Penthouse With Private Swimming Pool
Dublin Resident Who Made €175K From Social Welfare Had Penthouse With Private Swimming Pool
This Scenic Southside Road Could Be "Closed For Up To One Year"
This Scenic Southside Road Could Be "Closed For Up To One Year"
Evelyn Cusack Puts Down Mean UK Weatherman With Great Response After "Ridiculous" Weather Comment
Evelyn Cusack Puts Down Mean UK Weatherman With Great Response After "Ridiculous" Weather Comment
Gardaí Are Notifying People About Their Big 'Snooping' Operations In Dublin
Gardaí Are Notifying People About Their Big 'Snooping' Operations In Dublin
Can You Guess Where Dublin Ranks Among The Most Expensive Cities For Rent In Europe?
Can You Guess Where Dublin Ranks Among The Most Expensive Cities For Rent In Europe?
Gardai Investigating An Alleged Assault Against A Young Boy At Dublin Scientology Centre
Gardai Investigating An Alleged Assault Against A Young Boy At Dublin Scientology Centre
Motorists Warned About 'Sulkys' On Road Following Dublin Person's Death
Motorists Warned About 'Sulkys' On Road Following Dublin Person's Death
One Commuter Was Spotted Wearing A Duvet On The Luas Today
One Commuter Was Spotted Wearing A Duvet On The Luas Today
Gardaí Release Statement Notifying People Of Big Operation In Dublin's North Inner City
Gardaí Release Statement Notifying People Of Big Operation In Dublin's North Inner City
New Information About Buying A House In Dublin In 2018 Makes For Sick Reading
New Information About Buying A House In Dublin In 2018 Makes For Sick Reading
PIC: Gardaí Issue Warning To Motorists After Vehicle 'Lost Control' In Tallaght Yesterday
PIC: Gardaí Issue Warning To Motorists After Vehicle 'Lost Control' In Tallaght Yesterday
One Of Dublin's Finest Establishments Is To Be Demolished And Replaced With 'Aparthotel'
Dublin

One Of Dublin's Finest Establishments Is To Be Demolished And Replaced With 'Aparthotel'
Dublin Lotto Winner's 'Unselfish' Plans For Winnings Will Melt Your Heart
Lifestyle

Dublin Lotto Winner's 'Unselfish' Plans For Winnings Will Melt Your Heart
15 Amazing Places To Visit In 2018 That Are Under An Hour From Dublin
Feature

15 Amazing Places To Visit In 2018 That Are Under An Hour From Dublin
Dublin Resident Who Made €175K From Social Welfare Had Penthouse With Private Swimming Pool
News

Dublin Resident Who Made €175K From Social Welfare Had Penthouse With Private Swimming Pool

PICS: Sinead O'Connor AND Bono Surprise Dublin Crowd With Special Performance Tonight
News

PICS: Sinead O'Connor AND Bono Surprise Dublin Crowd With Special Performance Tonight
Social Influencer Hits Back At Dublin Hotel That Called Her Out Over 'Free Stay For Exposure'
Lifestyle

Social Influencer Hits Back At Dublin Hotel That Called Her Out Over 'Free Stay For Exposure'
Tributes Paid To Talented Teenage Dublin Musician Who Passed Away Suddenly
News

Tributes Paid To Talented Teenage Dublin Musician Who Passed Away Suddenly
Dubliners Being Warned About Gangs In These Areas That Are Terrorising Locals
Dublin

Dubliners Being Warned About Gangs In These Areas That Are Terrorising Locals

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018