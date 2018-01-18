There Has Been A Bomb Scare In Southside Of Dublin

Gardaí are currently investigating a bomb scare in Ballyfermot.

The bomb was left under a car at a house on Landen Road, Ballyfermot on Wednesday night shortly after 11pm.

The device was located, removed and the scene was sealed off.

A spokesperson from the Garda Press Office told Lovin Dublin that:

"The device was first discovered at approx 11:05 on the 17th. EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) attended the scene, investigations are ongoing.

More to follow.

