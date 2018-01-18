There Has Been A Bomb Scare In Southside Of Dublin
Investigations are ongoing.
Gardaí are currently investigating a bomb scare in Ballyfermot.
The bomb was left under a car at a house on Landen Road, Ballyfermot on Wednesday night shortly after 11pm.
The device was located, removed and the scene was sealed off.
A spokesperson from the Garda Press Office told Lovin Dublin that:
"The device was first discovered at approx 11:05 on the 17th. EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) attended the scene, investigations are ongoing.
More to follow.
