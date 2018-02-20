BREAKING: Notorious 'Black Widow' Catherine Nevin Has Died
She had been suffering from a long illness...
Reports are emerging this afternoon that notorious 'Black Widow' killer Catherine Nevin has passed away.
The Sun reports that the 67-year-old died in a Dublin hospice last night after a long illness.
Nevin received a life sentence in 2000 for orchestrating the 1996 killing of her husband Tom at Jack White's Inn in Brittas Bay, which the couple owned.
She was diagnosed with a brain tumour last year.
More to follow.
