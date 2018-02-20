News

BREAKING: Notorious 'Black Widow' Catherine Nevin Has Died

She had been suffering from a long illness...

Garda

Reports are emerging this afternoon that notorious 'Black Widow' killer Catherine Nevin has passed away.

The Sun reports that the 67-year-old died in a Dublin hospice last night after a long illness. 

Nevin received a life sentence in 2000 for orchestrating the 1996 killing of her husband Tom at Jack White's Inn in Brittas Bay, which the couple owned. 

She was diagnosed with a brain tumour last year.

More to follow. 

James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

Comments

News

Read More in News
Fancy Furniture From Iconic Dublin Nightclubs And Hotels Will Be Auctioned Next Month
Fancy Furniture From Iconic Dublin Nightclubs And Hotels Will Be Auctioned Next Month
BREAKING: Notorious 'Black Widow' Catherine Nevin Has Died
BREAKING: Notorious 'Black Widow' Catherine Nevin Has Died
DCU Offering Three Specific Academic Posts For Women Only
DCU Offering Three Specific Academic Posts For Women Only
Two Women Had Their Cancer 'Misdiagnosed' At St James's Hospital
Two Women Had Their Cancer 'Misdiagnosed' At St James's Hospital
A Restaurant Went On Fire In South Dublin In Scary Blaze
A Restaurant Went On Fire In South Dublin In Scary Blaze
Gardaí Investigating Serious Collision Between Cyclist And Car On Monday
Gardaí Investigating Serious Collision Between Cyclist And Car On Monday
Romanian National Who Handed Himself In After Serious Hit-And-Run Has Been Released Without Charge
Romanian National Who Handed Himself In After Serious Hit-And-Run Has Been Released Without Charge
Ten Sex Attacks That Took Place In Dublin Linked To Same Man
Ten Sex Attacks That Took Place In Dublin Linked To Same Man
The Dublin Metro Will 'Replace The Green Luas Line' Once It's Complete
The Dublin Metro Will 'Replace The Green Luas Line' Once It's Complete
VIDEO: Footage Shows Cyclist Bashed By Car Turning Into Garda Station
VIDEO: Footage Shows Cyclist Bashed By Car Turning Into Garda Station
A Dublin Girl Who Was Caught With A Fully Loaded Gun At Connolly Train Station Is Given Suspended Sentence
A Dublin Girl Who Was Caught With A Fully Loaded Gun At Connolly Train Station Is Given Suspended Sentence
Luas Finally Releases The Good News That We've Been Waiting For
Luas Finally Releases The Good News That We've Been Waiting For
Fancy Furniture From Iconic Dublin Nightclubs And Hotels Will Be Auctioned Next Month
News

Fancy Furniture From Iconic Dublin Nightclubs And Hotels Will Be Auctioned Next Month
BREAKING: Notorious 'Black Widow' Catherine Nevin Has Died
News

BREAKING: Notorious 'Black Widow' Catherine Nevin Has Died
DCU Offering Three Specific Academic Posts For Women Only
News

DCU Offering Three Specific Academic Posts For Women Only
7 Gorgeous Shops In Dublin That Will Make Your House A Home
Lifestyle

7 Gorgeous Shops In Dublin That Will Make Your House A Home

A Burger Joint In Sandymount Has Just Been Crowned 'Best Burger In Leinster'
Food and Drink

A Burger Joint In Sandymount Has Just Been Crowned 'Best Burger In Leinster'
OMG – A Cheese And Wine Festival Is Coming To Dublin Next Month
Food and Drink

OMG – A Cheese And Wine Festival Is Coming To Dublin Next Month
Everyone's Favourite Irish Movie Is FINALLY Being Made Into A Play
News

Everyone's Favourite Irish Movie Is FINALLY Being Made Into A Play
A Dublin Man's Heartbreaking Search For His Lost Dog Has Gone Viral
News

A Dublin Man's Heartbreaking Search For His Lost Dog Has Gone Viral

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin