BREAKING: Two Shootings in Ballymun earlier this evening

It is believed that two people fled the scene on a motorbike

There have been two shootings in Ballymun.

A man in his 30s was shot in the leg at 4:10 pm in the Shangan Green area.

Just after, five shots were fired at a house in the Belclare View area of Ballymun. No one was injured but one window was damaged.

It is believed that two people were seen leaving the scene on a motorcycle.



Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses with information that may have been in the area at the time to contact Ballymun Garda Station on 01-6664400, The Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.



