WATCH: Footage Of Brian O'Driscoll Playing A Drum At 12th Of July Gathering

He looks to be enjoying it too.

A video of Brian O'Driscoll playing a lambeg drum at a 12th of July gathering is currently all over Social Media.

BBC shared the footage which was shot by Aaron Willis on their Twitter account and a lot of people were left wondering why O'Driscoll was taking part.

However, the former Ireland captain took to Twitter to say that he was "currently in Northern Ireland filming a documentary outlining how Rugby as a sport unifies the country.

"Meeting some great people and look forward to the finished product- airs late autumn on Bt Sport."

Former Ireland rugby captain Brian O'Driscoll his hand at the Lambeg 🥁 pic.twitter.com/d9h6rTPibk — BBC News NI (@BBCNewsNI) July 12, 2018

BOD was in Loughgall in County Armagh at the time of the video and one person described it as the "story of the day."

