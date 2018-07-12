News

WATCH: Footage Of Brian O'Driscoll Playing A Drum At 12th Of July Gathering

He looks to be enjoying it too.

Bod 12 July

A video of Brian O'Driscoll playing a lambeg drum at a 12th of July gathering is currently all over Social Media.

BBC shared the footage which was shot by Aaron Willis on their Twitter account and a lot of people were left wondering why O'Driscoll was taking part.

However, the former Ireland captain took to Twitter to say that he was "currently in Northern Ireland filming a documentary outlining how Rugby as a sport unifies the country.

"Meeting some great people and look forward to the finished product- airs late autumn on Bt Sport."

BOD was in Loughgall in County Armagh at the time of the video and one person described it as the "story of the day."

This comes a couple of days after BOD and his partner attended a massive house party for Meghan and Harry on Tuesday.

It was also confirmed earlier this year that the couple would be moving into this family goals type house in Dublin.

The pair bought the home in 2016 for less than half its worth in the 'boom' times and although it is split into three flats, the couple are looking to restore it to a singular big family house again.

brian o'driscoll rugby sport 12 July
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

