20th May 2024

Bruce Springsteen fans furious over ‘nightmare scenes’ at Dublin’s Croke Park gig

lovindublin

“Joe Duffy will be busy tomorrow”

Fans have described the nightmare scenes outside Croke Park on Sunday evening as Bruce Springsteen took to the stage in the glorious sunshine.

A good proportion of ticketholders missed the start of The Boss’ set after chaos led to a massive queue attempting to get into the stadium.

The show was even delayed by about 15 minutes as the sold-out 80,000 crowd struggled to get in on time.

The 74-year-old was playing his final leg of his mini Irish tour, after playing Belfast, Kilkenny and Cork during the month.

A number of fans took to social media to complain about the queues outside the stadium, particularly on the red route into the GAA stadium.

Bruce Springsteen fans furious over ‘nightmare scenes’ at Croke Park 

People who managed to get inside the stadium before the gig began posted videos on social media showing hundreds of fans still streaming into the ground after Springsteen took to the stage just before 7.15pm.

The standing area was half empty at the beginning of the gig.

Some witnesses said that the queue to get in stretched the whole way along Clonliffe Avenue to Drumcondra, with over an hour wait for some.

One fan commented: “Amazing performance the boss in Croke Park tonight. Some machine for 74yo. Pity about the disorganised chaos outside when queuing to get in.”

Another complained: “Shambles getting in to Croke Park, Joe Duffy will be busy tomorrow.”

A third added: “Chaos at Croke Park. Thousands still queuing to get in. 4 songs in and we’ve been in a queue for over 90 mins. Some people still queuing on the road outside”

Despite the initial chaos outside Croker, Springsteen managed to salvage the night with an incredible three hour-plus show packed with hits.

A number of celebrities were in attendance for the gig, including Brad Pitt, Luis Guzman, Nick Jonas and Paul Rudd.

Some fans have speculated that this could be the New Jersey rocker’s final Irish gig, however he assured that he would return.

Springsteen now departs for a series of gigs in the UK, before heading back across Europe and onto North America, where he’ll celebrate his 75th birthday.

This article was written by Simon Kelly and originally appeared on Joe.ie.

