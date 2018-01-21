Burglar Gangs In South Dublin May Have More Freedom To Act Following This Decision By Gardai

Do you live in an area targeted by thieves?

A Garda operation that sought to suppress burglar gangs in South Dublin has been brought to an end.

Operation Imeacht provided four-six extra patrols a day to maintain a high visibility around Dun Laoghaire to reduce criminal activity in the area. Two gangs from Dun Laoghaire and Monkstown were the main targets in this operation, who were also thought to be responsible for a number of thefts in surrounding areas like Killiney and Cabinteely.

Having wrapped up in December, it's now feared that gardai will not be able to adequately protect South Dublin communities against these gangs without the extra support offered by the Operation Imeacht.

According to TheJournal.ie, areas that were targeted by burglar gangs last year include Blackrock, Cabinteely, Clonskeagh, Dalkey, Dun Laoghaire, Killiney, Monkstown, Sallynoggin, Shankill and Stillorgan.

