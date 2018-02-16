News

Can You Spot Something A Bit Odd About This Cyclist In Dublin?

What a legend

Cyclist

It's fair to say that not all cyclists in Dublin are fully kitted out with helmets, lights and reflective gear. 

So when we spotted this video on Reddit, we were pleased to see a cyclist being safe. 

Then we noticed there was something a little different about his back light...

Cyclist in Dublin from r/ireland

It even flashes and swings in the wind! 

He must have some balls, going out and about like that...

Kayla Walsh

Written By

Kayla Walsh

Kayla is a multimedia journalist from Mayo who likes fashion, food, film and feminism. E-mail: kayla@lovin.com.

Comments

News

