Cancelled Flights, Colleges Closed And Dublin In Disruption: What You Need To Know

Storm Emma is in full swing

Storm Emma has hit overnight with a Status Red weather warning issued for Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Wicklow and Meath after 5-10cm of snow appeared over night. 

While the majority of public transport routes had advised yesterday that they would be operating a full service, this morning's update sees limited transport options and delays across the city. 

Have to leave the house today? Here's what you need to know...

Snow has been cleared in Dublin Airport however many flights have been cancelled or delayed...

Dublin Airport advises: "There are a number of flight cancellations, delays and diversions to the flight schedule. Passengers are advised to check latest flight information with their airline before coming to the airport today."

Dublin college students have an official snow day with DCU and UCD officially closed. 

Trinity College Dublin and Maynooth University have yet to make a statement on whether they will cancel facilities for the day or not. 

Dublin bus and Luas are running with limited services and delays are expected. 

You can check Dublin Bus routes here. Luas Red and Green lines are "very limited" and the website is currently down due to the amount of traffic experienced on it.

You can check Luas updates on their Twitter.

Irish Rail routes are operating as normal with some delays and diversions in place. 

Traffic delays are underway on the M50 and M1 and drivers have been urged to take care.

Bad Weather Leave Irish School Kids Trapped On Plane From Dublin Airport For Two Hours
Bad Weather Leave Irish School Kids Trapped On Plane From Dublin Airport For Two Hours
PICS: Coddle Pizzas, Seaweed Cocktails, 99s And Freezing Water - The Clontarf Baths Are Back
PICS: Coddle Pizzas, Seaweed Cocktails, 99s And Freezing Water - The Clontarf Baths Are Back
The Biggest Ever WellFest Is Taking Place This Spring — Here's The Suss
The Biggest Ever WellFest Is Taking Place This Spring — Here's The Suss
PIC: Have You Spotted This Massive "Free Gaff" Mural In Dublin?
PIC: Have You Spotted This Massive "Free Gaff" Mural In Dublin?

Dublin Building Opening Its Doors To Get Homeless Off Streets Ahead Of Storm Emma
Dublin Building Opening Its Doors To Get Homeless Off Streets Ahead Of Storm Emma
Motorists Urged To Keep Sleeping Bags And Food In Cars As Ireland Braces For Onslaught Of Snow
Motorists Urged To Keep Sleeping Bags And Food In Cars As Ireland Braces For Onslaught Of Snow
A Massive Northside V Southside Snowball Fight Has Been Arranged For Tomorrow
A Massive Northside V Southside Snowball Fight Has Been Arranged For Tomorrow
Ryanair Is Set To Launch Its Very First Dublin-Luxembourg Route This Year
Ryanair Is Set To Launch Its Very First Dublin-Luxembourg Route This Year

