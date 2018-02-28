Cancelled Flights, Colleges Closed And Dublin In Disruption: What You Need To Know

Storm Emma has hit overnight with a Status Red weather warning issued for Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Wicklow and Meath after 5-10cm of snow appeared over night.

While the majority of public transport routes had advised yesterday that they would be operating a full service, this morning's update sees limited transport options and delays across the city.

Have to leave the house today? Here's what you need to know...

Snow has been cleared in Dublin Airport however many flights have been cancelled or delayed...

Dublin Airport advises: "There are a number of flight cancellations, delays and diversions to the flight schedule. Passengers are advised to check latest flight information with their airline before coming to the airport today."

A number of flights have been cancelled from @DublinAirport please check with your airline for latest flight updates before coming to the airport. #beastoftheeast #stormemma — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) February 28, 2018

Dublin college students have an official snow day with DCU and UCD officially closed.

Trinity College Dublin and Maynooth University have yet to make a statement on whether they will cancel facilities for the day or not.

All University Campuses and their facilities, with the exception of residences, will be closed.



Students that are on placement are advised to liaise with the placement provider at this time. — DCU (@DublinCityUni) February 28, 2018

CANCELLATION OF CLASSES AND CLOSURE OF UNIVERSITY WED 28 FEB & THURS 1 MARCH (2/2) pic.twitter.com/IalVIxlZxY — University College Dublin (@ucddublin) February 28, 2018

Dublin bus and Luas are running with limited services and delays are expected.

You can check Dublin Bus routes here. Luas Red and Green lines are "very limited" and the website is currently down due to the amount of traffic experienced on it.

You can check Luas updates on their Twitter.

#Luas Red and Green lines operating a vey limited service today. No service at the moment to and from Saggart. Website is down. — Luas (@Luas) February 28, 2018

Irish Rail routes are operating as normal with some delays and diversions in place.

Update #BeastFromTheEast



All trains operating on all routes EXCEPT Cobh to Cork (points issue, working to rectify, Midleton to Cork is running).



Expect some delays as snow is cleared from points



Full info: https://t.co/j2V9nUJMK6 — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) February 28, 2018

Traffic delays are underway on the M50 and M1 and drivers have been urged to take care.

Drivers remember to clear all windows before starting your journey. Reduce speed in snowy conditions. pic.twitter.com/8G1bgONFD2 — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) February 28, 2018

