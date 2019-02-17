WATCH: More Shocking Footage Of High Speed Dublin Car Chase And Crash Found

We don't know how someone wasn't killed

This is the exact moment that a driver who had led Gardaí on a chase around Dublin City on Saturday was arrested.

While driving a white Dacia Duster, the driver ploughs into the back of another car at Harold's Cross before being arrested by Gardai seconds later.

“Gardaí in Terenure on routine traffic patrol attempted to stop a vehicle in the Walkinstown area of Dublin this morning, February 16, 2019, at approximately 11am," said a spokesperson for the Gardaí

“The sole occupant of the vehicle, a male in his 40s, involved in the pursuit was arrested at the scene.

