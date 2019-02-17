News

WATCH: More Shocking Footage Of High Speed Dublin Car Chase And Crash Found

We don't know how someone wasn't killed

Car Crash Chase Dublin Main

This is the exact moment that a driver who had led Gardaí on a chase around Dublin City on Saturday was arrested.

While driving a white Dacia Duster, the driver ploughs into the back of another car at Harold's Cross before being arrested by Gardai seconds later.

“Gardaí in Terenure on routine traffic patrol attempted to stop a vehicle in the Walkinstown area of Dublin this morning, February 16, 2019, at approximately 11am," said a spokesperson for the Gardaí

“The sole occupant of the vehicle, a male in his 40s, involved in the pursuit was arrested at the scene.

READ NEXT:WATCH: Shocking Footage Shows High Speed Chase In Dublin Ending With Car Crash

Car Chase Dublin Video
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

News

Read More in News
WATCH: Shocking Footage Shows High Speed Chase In Dublin Ending With Car Crash
WATCH: Shocking Footage Shows High Speed Chase In Dublin Ending With Car Crash
Dublin Churches Are Introducing Contactless Donations At Mass
Dublin Churches Are Introducing Contactless Donations At Mass
WATCH: Post Malone Was Fined €4,000 For Smoking On Stage At His Dublin Gig Last Night
WATCH: Post Malone Was Fined €4,000 For Smoking On Stage At His Dublin Gig Last Night
Famous Footballer Gary Lineker Trolling Dublin TD About Declan Rice Will Make You Angrier About The Situation
Famous Footballer Gary Lineker Trolling Dublin TD About Declan Rice Will Make You Angrier About The Situation
"Conor McGregor Is Spreading His Seed All Over Ireland, Impregnating Ladies And Not Claiming Them" Says Gastelum
"Conor McGregor Is Spreading His Seed All Over Ireland, Impregnating Ladies And Not Claiming Them" Says Gastelum
New Report Reveals The Shocking Amount Of Time Dubliners Spent Sitting In Traffic Last Year
New Report Reveals The Shocking Amount Of Time Dubliners Spent Sitting In Traffic Last Year
Temple Bar Restaurant Closed After 'An Active Cockroach Infestation' Was Discovered
Temple Bar Restaurant Closed After 'An Active Cockroach Infestation' Was Discovered
Plans Are In Place For A New Pedestrian Plaza Right Next To The Ha'penny Bridge
Plans Are In Place For A New Pedestrian Plaza Right Next To The Ha'penny Bridge
Post Malone Has Just Announced A Massive Dublin Gig This Summer
Post Malone Has Just Announced A Massive Dublin Gig This Summer
Dublin Manager Jim Gavin Responds To Diarmuid Connolly And Jason Sherlock Rumours
Dublin Manager Jim Gavin Responds To Diarmuid Connolly And Jason Sherlock Rumours
PICS: Kealy's Pub In Swords Was Battered Over The Weekend By Storm Erik
PICS: Kealy's Pub In Swords Was Battered Over The Weekend By Storm Erik
Students Urged To Get Vaccine As Trinity College Hit By Outbreak Of Mumps
Students Urged To Get Vaccine As Trinity College Hit By Outbreak Of Mumps
WATCH: Shocking Footage Shows High Speed Chase In Dublin Ending With Car Crash
News

WATCH: Shocking Footage Shows High Speed Chase In Dublin Ending With Car Crash
PIC: These Irish Parents Played A Cruel Prank On Their Daughter For Valentine's Day
Pics

PIC: These Irish Parents Played A Cruel Prank On Their Daughter For Valentine's Day
Dublin Churches Are Introducing Contactless Donations At Mass
News

Dublin Churches Are Introducing Contactless Donations At Mass
WATCH: Post Malone Was Fined €4,000 For Smoking On Stage At His Dublin Gig Last Night
News

WATCH: Post Malone Was Fined €4,000 For Smoking On Stage At His Dublin Gig Last Night

Dublin Churches Are Introducing Contactless Donations At Mass
News

Dublin Churches Are Introducing Contactless Donations At Mass
PIC: Dublin Bus Driver's Kind Gesture To Nurses On Strike Didn't Go Down Well With One Passenger
Pics

PIC: Dublin Bus Driver's Kind Gesture To Nurses On Strike Didn't Go Down Well With One Passenger
Dublin's Paddy's Day Celebrations Could Last For A Whole Month If New Plans Go Ahead
Dublin

Dublin's Paddy's Day Celebrations Could Last For A Whole Month If New Plans Go Ahead
WATCH: Post Malone Was Fined €4,000 For Smoking On Stage At His Dublin Gig Last Night
News

WATCH: Post Malone Was Fined €4,000 For Smoking On Stage At His Dublin Gig Last Night

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2019 Lovin Media Group