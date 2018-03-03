'Up to 25' Cars Burnt Out In Night Of Chaos In Tallaght

Numerous crimes were carried out in the area last night

As many as 25 cars were burnt out after being stranded in the heavy snow in Tallaght last night, it has been reported.

Gardai are investigating criminal damage to six vehicles, but according to some local residents the actual number is much higher.

The cars were left on the Tallaght bypass, on Fortunestown's Way, in Jobstown and Bawlea, Extra.ie reports.

Footage of the cars was sent to Lovin Dublin by reader Ronan Sherlock.

Video from the morning after looting incident. Multiple cars destroyed last night in Dublin as well



Sent in by Ronan Sherlock pic.twitter.com/nTjK6vzfvb — Lovin Dublin (@LovinDublin) March 3, 2018

Also last night, a Lidl on Fortunestown Lane was looted and severely damaged after a JCB was used to break in and steal a safe.

A Centra in Jobstown was also raided using a con saw.

Nine men have been arrested in connection with the incidents so far.

READ NEXT: Eight Men Are Set To Appear In Court Today Following Last Night's Lootings

Have you listened to the latest episode of Before Brunch yet? Subscribe here