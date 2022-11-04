Change Clothes Crumlin launch workshops, rivalling SHEIN pop-up

A more sustainable alternative to the fast fashion pop-up.

Running from the 4th - 8th November, fast fashion company SHEIN is hosting a pop-up shop at Jervis Shopping Centre.

While this has been the cause of some excitement, given how inexpensive the clothes are, it's raised some questions on how ethical it is to welcome such a pop-up. SHEIN was recently the topic of a Channel 4 documentary that demonstrated how the fast fashion giant mistreats their staff.

We can see why people would get sucked into it - I'm not too proud to admit I have shopped on SHEIN on multiple occasions given the extremely low prices it boasts. But recent news stories have put a bad taste in my mouth, making me reluctant to return to the website, or visit the pop-up despite their deals.

Advertisement

And it would seem I'm not the only one. Change Clothes Crumlin have launched a pop-up upcycling workshop to rival SHEIN's.

According to The Independent,

"Change Clothes Crumlin, a temporary clothing reuse hub, are creating a social community space for “swapping, up-cycling, mending, learning and meeting like-minded people”. A number of swap shops and upcycling workshops will teach people how to repair and revamp their clothes, which can help you save money and help the environment."

Advertisement

One of the reasons fast fashion is so hugely popular is because it's relatively cheap to purchase, and so the Change Crumlin Clothes pop-up aims to teach people how to get the most use of what they already have (and save that precious coin).

They launched one of their workshops today, the same day as the SHEIN pop-up, but we have a feeling there will be more in the pipeline.

Keep an eye on their socials for news on future workshops and pop-ups.

Header images via Instagram/clothescrumlin & Shutterstock

Advertisement

READ ON: REVIEW: Jersey Boys at the Bord Gáis