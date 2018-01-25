News

Woohoo - This City Centre Chopped Is Giving Away Free Salads Today

That's lunch sorted anyway!

Chopped-4

The daily struggle of deciding what to get for lunch gets pretty boring after a while, unless you prepare your lunch before work (fair play). 

But for any of us who'd rather get an extra 10 minutes sleep than wake up to make lunch, we're in luck today, because Chopped is giving away free salads for lunch today in their newest store in the IFSC.

Yep, that's right.

From 11:00am to 1:00pm you can bag yourself a delish free salad at the newest Chopped store, which is located in the Spar directly beside the NCI Luas stop. 

We know where we're heading for lunch today, anyway.

Shirley Donlon

Written By

Shirley Donlon

Get in touch: shirley@lovin.com

