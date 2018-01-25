Woohoo - This City Centre Chopped Is Giving Away Free Salads Today

The daily struggle of deciding what to get for lunch gets pretty boring after a while, unless you prepare your lunch before work (fair play).

But for any of us who'd rather get an extra 10 minutes sleep than wake up to make lunch, we're in luck today, because Chopped is giving away free salads for lunch today in their newest store in the IFSC.

Yep, that's right.

From 11:00am to 1:00pm you can bag yourself a delish free salad at the newest Chopped store, which is located in the Spar directly beside the NCI Luas stop.

T-minus 2 hours! 🥗 Lunch is on us today from 11am-1pm at our new store in the IFSC. Find us in the @SPARIreland beside the NCI Luas stop 🚊 #LunchIsOnUs pic.twitter.com/yYiVZ6K3sa — Freshly Chopped (@ChoppedIRL) January 25, 2018

We know where we're heading for lunch today, anyway.

