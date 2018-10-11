Here's Your Chance To Be In A Christmas TV Ad With A Popular Band

And you get paid!

Fancy trying your hand at TV? Well, now's your chance.

Gaslight productions are looking for great dancers to star in a Christmas TV ad with a popular band.

15 minutes of fame and you might get to meet your favourite fan? We could pass out from the excitement.

The advert will have a house party scene which is where you will come in.

What they're looking for:

- Between 18 to 25

- Are an amazing dancer

- Free on Wednesday 17th October

All you need to is send a picture of a video of yourself to casting@gaslight.ie.

They will provide transport, lunch and you'll get paid - so, what do you have to lose?





