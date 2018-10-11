Here's Your Chance To Be In A Christmas TV Ad With A Popular Band
And you get paid!
Fancy trying your hand at TV? Well, now's your chance.
Gaslight productions are looking for great dancers to star in a Christmas TV ad with a popular band.
15 minutes of fame and you might get to meet your favourite fan? We could pass out from the excitement.
The advert will have a house party scene which is where you will come in.
What they're looking for:
- Between 18 to 25
- Are an amazing dancer
- Free on Wednesday 17th October
All you need to is send a picture of a video of yourself to casting@gaslight.ie.
They will provide transport, lunch and you'll get paid - so, what do you have to lose?
