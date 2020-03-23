Claire Byrne has tested positive for Covid-19

Claire Byrne has confirmed that she has tested positive for Covid-19.

The co-host of RTE Radio One’s News at One and host of the Claire Byrne Live show revealed in an email to staff that she had tested positive for Covid-19 and had been assisting the Health Service Executive with contact tracing.

RTE confirmed at the weekend that a member of staff had tested positive for coronavirus and on Monday, Ms Byrne, who co-presented her show from home last week, confirmed that she had been diagnosed with the virus.

Ms Byrne said she was now feeling better and will go ahead with tonight's episode of the Claire Byrne Live programme via live video link, while the show will be co-presented by Sarah McInerney in studio.

Ms Byrne wrote: "I made the decision that I wanted you all to know this at the earliest opportunity. The HSE contact tracing system worked with me over the weekend.

"I am well now and through the peak of the condition and I want to thank everyone who has been in touch with me to express support and in particular, those in RTE who spent their weekend dealing with issues that arose as a result of my diagnosis."

