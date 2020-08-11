Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Clamping to resume for Dublin hospital staff at the end of this month

By Sarah Finnan

August 11, 2020 at 10:13am

Share:

Clamping is due to resume for vehicles belonging to hospital staff across Dublin at the end of this month. Brought in to help frontline workers during the height of the pandemic, hospital workers have been exempt to paying for on-street parking around hospitals or health centres since early March.

Staff who displayed their ID card or a note on official hospital/GP practice letterhead paper were exempt to clampers, however, the practice is to begin again at the end of the month as according to chief executive of Dublin City Council,  the measure can't be sustained any longer than that.

The Irish Times reports that Mr Keegan said the measures would be discontinued on August 31st. In a letter to councillors, he is quoted as saying:

"It has been decided, with considerable regret, that the enforcement concession in respect of HSE staff parking in the vicinity of hospitals cannot be sustained.

"A decision has now been made that the concession will end on August 31st, after which a full parking enforcement service will operate in the vicinity of hospitals."

According to Mr Keegan, it was always intended to be a temporary measure however many have reacted negatively to the decision to reintroduce parking fees for healthcare workers.

READ NEXT: Teddy’s Ice Cream issue statement in response to FSAI closure

Share:

Latest articles

Teddy's Ice Cream issue statement in response to FSAI closure

Teddy's Ice Cream issued closure order by food safety body

Danny O'Donoghue and this Selling Sunset star had a 'whirlwind love affair' back in the day

New protected cycle lane along Church Street now in operation

You may also love

Teddy's Ice Cream issue statement in response to FSAI closure

New protected cycle lane along Church Street now in operation

Lighthouse cinema issues statement on wearing of face coverings

Varadkar urges people not to jump to blame regarding Covid-19

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.