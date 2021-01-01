Close

CMO outlines measures needed to end Level 5 

By Sarah Finnan

January 1, 2021 at 1:28pm

Ireland has moved to 'full-scale' Level 5 restrictions in light of a surge in positive Covid-19 cases.

Commenting that "it's clear we're not in a containment phase any longer",  Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan outlined five different measures that are needed in order to end Level 5. According to him, those measures include the following:

"1. Focus testing on the symptomatic

2. Ask those with symptoms, waiting for test/result, or test positive to self isolate for 10 d

3. Trace close contacts

4. Advise close contacts to restrict movements for 14d

5. All others to #StayAtHome to end Level 5."

Also speaking out on the current situation, CEO of the HSE Paul Reid has high hopes for the coming year.

"2021 will be brighter for sure. But firstly we need to get the spread of the virus back under control. Positivity rates yesterday at 22% with some centres reaching 50%. It's quite rampant & high risk. But we can turn this around again. Let's do it."

Updated Level 5 restrictions are expected to remain in place until January 31st, with government to discuss guidelines and revisit the decision closer to the end of the month.

