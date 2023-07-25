Coldplay announce a third AND fourth Dublin gig for 2024

Let's just keep these good vibes going.

Following the huge demand for tickets this morning for the two Coldplay Dublin gigs next summer, the British band have announced a third and fourth date for September 1 and 2, 2024.

A fourth Dublin show has been added for September 2, 2024. Presale tickets on sale now. pic.twitter.com/6lfVd69xuz — Coldplay (@coldplay) July 25, 2023

The presale for those gigs is currently live.

The third date was only announced this afternoon following the huge demand for tickets, and only an hour later, a fourth gig was revealed. Will there be a fifth, a sixth? According to their current touring information, Dublin is their last European stop; let's just keep the good vibes going?

The announcement comes after this morning saw a huge amount of complaints aimed at the Ticketmaster site following hordes of fans trying to get presale tickets.

Fans were left behind thousands in the queue for the tickets, with some claiming to have been bumped out of line for no reason at all. For the few that were able to get to the front of the queue, only expensive VIP tickets were left available.

The band confirmed their first two Dublin dates last week which will see them play Croke Park on Thursday, August 29, and Friday, August 30, 2024, as well as the new dates of September 1 and 2.

Next summer's shows mark Chris Martin and Co's first Dublin gigs since 2017. The band also confirmed that there will be a limited supply of €20 'Infinity Tickets' available for the upcoming gigs, however they won't be available until a later date.

The general sale will take place at 10 am on Friday, July 28th.

